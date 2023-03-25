The Boston Bruins (55-11-5), winners of five games in a row, will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-25-6) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

The Bruins game against the Lightning can be seen on NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN, so tune in to take in the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/26/2023 Lightning Bruins 3-2 TB 11/29/2022 Bruins Lightning 3-1 BOS 11/21/2022 Lightning Bruins 5-3 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in NHL action, allowing 150 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (267 total, 3.8 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 71 49 45 94 97 45 40% Brad Marchand 63 20 42 62 66 30 38% David Krejci 65 16 40 56 35 14 48.2% Patrice Bergeron 71 26 30 56 19 36 60.4% Pavel Zacha 71 18 30 48 29 27 42.5%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 226 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

The Lightning's 249 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fifth in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players