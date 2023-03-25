Bruins vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads face off when the Boston Bruins (55-11-5) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-25-6) at TD Garden on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN. The Bruins have won five in a row, while the Lightning are on a three-game losing streak.
Bruins vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-170)
|Lightning (+145)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 49 of their 61 games when favored on the moneyline this season (80.3%).
- Boston has a record of 34-9 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter (79.1% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 63.0%.
- In 38 of 71 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Bruins vs. Lightning Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|267 (2nd)
|Goals
|249 (5th)
|150 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|226 (16th)
|53 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (3rd)
|35 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|47 (19th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bruins with DraftKings.
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Boston hit the over four times.
- The Bruins have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Bruins offense's 267 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.
- The Bruins are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having conceded 150 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- Their +117 goal differential is the best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.