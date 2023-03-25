A pair of streaking squads face off when the Boston Bruins (55-11-5) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-25-6) at TD Garden on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN. The Bruins have won five in a row, while the Lightning are on a three-game losing streak.

Bruins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN

NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-170) Lightning (+145) 6

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 49 of their 61 games when favored on the moneyline this season (80.3%).

Boston has a record of 34-9 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter (79.1% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 63.0%.

In 38 of 71 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Bruins vs. Lightning Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 267 (2nd) Goals 249 (5th) 150 (1st) Goals Allowed 226 (16th) 53 (9th) Power Play Goals 64 (3rd) 35 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 47 (19th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Boston hit the over four times.

The Bruins have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Bruins offense's 267 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.

The Bruins are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having conceded 150 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

Their +117 goal differential is the best in the league.

