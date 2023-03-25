The Montreal Canadiens (28-38-6) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-41-7) at Bell Centre on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE. The Canadiens lost to the Boston Bruins 4-2 in their last outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-4 overtime victory over the New York Islanders.

The Canadiens have a 2-6-2 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 33 total goals (five power-play goals on 23 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 21.7%) while allowing 43 goals to their opponents.

Here is our pick for who will secure the win in Saturday's matchup.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Canadiens 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (-155)

Canadiens (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Canadiens (-1.3)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens (28-38-6 overall) have a 9-6-15 record in contests that have required overtime.

Montreal has 28 points (12-6-4) in the 22 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 12 times this season the Canadiens finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-10-1 record, good for three points.

Montreal has scored a pair of goals in 20 games this season (4-15-1 record, nine points).

The Canadiens are 23-9-4 in the 36 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 50 points).

In the 22 games when Montreal has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 10-12-0 record (20 points).

In the 18 games when it outshot its opponent, Montreal is 10-8-0 (20 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 53 games, going 18-29-6 to record 42 points.

Canadiens Rank Canadiens AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 27th 2.76 Goals Scored 2.72 29th 27th 3.69 Goals Allowed 3.89 31st 30th 27.4 Shots 29.8 24th 28th 33.9 Shots Allowed 35.3 30th 28th 17.1% Power Play % 19.1% 24th 31st 72.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 22nd

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE

ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

