Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Montreal Canadiens (28-38-6) and Columbus Blue Jackets (23-41-7) play at Bell Centre on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE. The Canadiens lost to the Boston Bruins 4-2 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Islanders.
Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canadiens (-135)
|Blue Jackets (+115)
|6.5
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have compiled a 3-1 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Montreal has a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Canadiens have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
- In 34 games this season, Montreal and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|199 (27th)
|Goals
|193 (29th)
|266 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|276 (31st)
|36 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (26th)
|66 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (22nd)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Montreal hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.
- The Canadiens and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During their past 10 games, the Canadiens' goals per game average is 1.6 higher than their season-long average.
- The Canadiens are ranked 27th in the NHL with 199 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.
- The Canadiens rank 29th in total goals against, conceding 3.7 goals per game (266 total) in league action.
- They're ranked 28th in the league with a -67 goal differential .
