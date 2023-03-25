The Montreal Canadiens (28-38-6) and Columbus Blue Jackets (23-41-7) play at Bell Centre on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE. The Canadiens lost to the Boston Bruins 4-2 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Islanders.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE

ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Canadiens (-135) Blue Jackets (+115) 6.5

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have compiled a 3-1 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Montreal has a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Canadiens have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

In 34 games this season, Montreal and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Canadiens Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 199 (27th) Goals 193 (29th) 266 (29th) Goals Allowed 276 (31st) 36 (26th) Power Play Goals 36 (26th) 66 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (22nd)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Montreal hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.

The Canadiens and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their past 10 games, the Canadiens' goals per game average is 1.6 higher than their season-long average.

The Canadiens are ranked 27th in the NHL with 199 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.

The Canadiens rank 29th in total goals against, conceding 3.7 goals per game (266 total) in league action.

They're ranked 28th in the league with a -67 goal differential .

