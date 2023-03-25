The No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (27-5) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 2 Maryland Terrapins (27-6) on Saturday at 11:30 AM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Maryland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Maryland vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish score an average of 74.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 68.5 the Terrapins allow.

Notre Dame is 20-1 when it scores more than 68.5 points.

Maryland has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.3 points.

The Terrapins average 21.0 more points per game (79.4) than the Fighting Irish give up (58.4).

Maryland is 24-4 when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Notre Dame has a 24-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

The Terrapins are making 44.6% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Fighting Irish allow to opponents (35.9%).

The Fighting Irish make 45.7% of their shots from the field, just 4.5% more than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Iowa L 89-84 Target Center 3/17/2023 Holy Cross W 93-61 Xfinity Center 3/19/2023 Arizona W 77-64 Xfinity Center 3/25/2023 Notre Dame - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Notre Dame Schedule