A battle featuring the leaders in the Eastern Conference is set for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-8) host the Boston Bruins (56-11-5) at PNC Arena.

The Bruins' matchup with the Hurricanes can be seen on ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN, so tune in to catch the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Bruins vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/29/2023 Hurricanes Bruins 4-1 CAR
11/25/2022 Bruins Hurricanes 3-2 (F/OT) BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins' total of 151 goals given up (only 2.1 per game) is the lowest in the NHL.
  • With 269 goals (3.7 per game), the Bruins have the league's second-best offense.
  • In the past 10 games, the Bruins have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 34 goals during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 72 49 45 94 99 46 40%
Brad Marchand 64 20 43 63 69 31 37.3%
Patrice Bergeron 72 27 30 57 20 36 60.6%
David Krejci 66 16 40 56 35 14 48.2%
Hampus Lindholm 71 10 39 49 57 27 -

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 182 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes rank 14th in the league with 234 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 71 27 40 67 56 37 45.8%
Sebastian Aho 64 32 30 62 52 52 51.7%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Brent Burns 71 13 40 53 46 47 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 64 12 25 37 50 27 -

