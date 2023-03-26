Celtics vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) visit the Boston Celtics (51-23) after losing four road games in a row. The Celtics are heavy favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Celtics vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-16.5
|-
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In Boston's 74 games with a set total, 39 have hit the over (52.7%).
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 39-35-0 record against the spread.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 49, or 71%, of those games.
- Boston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 95.2%.
Celtics vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|117.9
|230.2
|112
|234.3
|227.8
|Spurs
|0
|0%
|112.3
|230.2
|122.3
|234.3
|232.8
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total six times.
- In home games, Boston has a better record against the spread (19-17-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-18-0).
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are just 4.4 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.3).
- Boston is 21-8 against the spread and 26-3 overall when scoring more than 122.3 points.
Celtics vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|39-35
|0-0
|39-35
|Spurs
|30-44
|0-1
|42-32
Celtics vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Celtics
|Spurs
|117.9
|112.3
|4
|24
|21-8
|21-14
|26-3
|13-22
|112
|122.3
|4
|30
|28-10
|18-7
|33-5
|14-11
