The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) visit the Boston Celtics (51-23) after losing four road games in a row. The Celtics are heavy favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Celtics vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -16.5 -

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In Boston's 74 games with a set total, 39 have hit the over (52.7%).
  • So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 39-35-0 record against the spread.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 49, or 71%, of those games.
  • Boston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 95.2%.

Celtics vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 0 0% 117.9 230.2 112 234.3 227.8
Spurs 0 0% 112.3 230.2 122.3 234.3 232.8

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total six times.
  • In home games, Boston has a better record against the spread (19-17-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-18-0).
  • The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are just 4.4 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.3).
  • Boston is 21-8 against the spread and 26-3 overall when scoring more than 122.3 points.

Celtics vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Celtics and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 39-35 0-0 39-35
Spurs 30-44 0-1 42-32

Celtics vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Spurs
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
21-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 21-14
26-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-22
112
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.3
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
28-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-7
33-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-11

