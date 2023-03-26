The Boston Celtics (51-23) have two players on the injury report, including Jayson Tatum, in their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (19-55) at TD Garden on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Celtics won their last game 120-95 against the Pacers on Friday. Tatum's team-high 34 points led the Celtics in the victory.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jayson Tatum SF Questionable Hip 30.1 8.9 4.7 Payton Pritchard SG Out Heel 4.7 1.5 1

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Romeo Langford: Questionable (Adductor), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Foot), Charles Bassey: Out (Patella), Jeremy Sochan: Out (Knee), Malaki Branham: Questionable (Back)

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics put up just 4.4 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Spurs give up (122.3).

Boston is 26-3 when scoring more than 122.3 points.

The Celtics' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 120 points per contest compared to the 117.9 they've averaged this season.

Boston connects on 4.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.8.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in the league defensively with 109.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -16 233

