How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost three in a row away from home, the Montreal Canadiens play at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to watch the Sabres and Canadiens square off on ESPN+, SportsNet, MSG-B, and RDS.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, MSG-B, and RDS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Canadiens vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2022
|Canadiens
|Sabres
|7-2 BUF
|10/27/2022
|Sabres
|Canadiens
|3-2 MON
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 268 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 29th in the league.
- The Canadiens have 207 goals this season (2.8 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|73
|23
|38
|61
|43
|37
|47.2%
|Kirby Dach
|57
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.9%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
|Mike Hoffman
|59
|13
|19
|32
|37
|17
|60%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have conceded 265 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 26th in league play in goals against.
- The Sabres' 257 total goals (3.6 per game) rank third in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Sabres are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 4.4 goals per game (44 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 27 goals during that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|72
|44
|45
|89
|37
|40
|43.2%
|Jeff Skinner
|69
|31
|39
|70
|38
|35
|47.3%
|Alex Tuch
|64
|32
|36
|68
|32
|49
|45.6%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|68
|14
|50
|64
|57
|41
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|71
|28
|33
|61
|17
|33
|48.3%
