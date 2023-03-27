Having lost three in a row away from home, the Montreal Canadiens play at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to watch the Sabres and Canadiens square off on ESPN+, SportsNet, MSG-B, and RDS.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Canadiens vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2022 Canadiens Sabres 7-2 BUF 10/27/2022 Sabres Canadiens 3-2 MON

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 268 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 29th in the league.

The Canadiens have 207 goals this season (2.8 per game), 25th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 73 23 38 61 43 37 47.2% Kirby Dach 57 14 24 38 31 27 38.9% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2% Mike Hoffman 59 13 19 32 37 17 60%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have conceded 265 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 26th in league play in goals against.

The Sabres' 257 total goals (3.6 per game) rank third in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Sabres are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 4.4 goals per game (44 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players