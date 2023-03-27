The Montreal Canadiens (29-38-6) will aim to halt a three-game road losing streak when they play the Buffalo Sabres (35-31-6) on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, MSG-B, and RDS.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, MSG-B, and RDS

ESPN+, SportsNet, MSG-B, and RDS Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-215) Canadiens (+185) 7

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have won 25 of the 67 games, or 37.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

Montreal is 14-26 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.

The Canadiens have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score over 7 goals in 35 of 73 games this season.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 257 (3rd) Goals 207 (25th) 265 (26th) Goals Allowed 268 (29th) 58 (5th) Power Play Goals 37 (26th) 55 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 66 (30th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Canadiens with DraftKings.

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Montreal has gone over the total in seven of its past 10 games.

The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total of 7.

During their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 2.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.7 goals.

The Canadiens have scored 207 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 25th in the league.

The Canadiens have conceded 3.7 goals per game, 268 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.

Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -61.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.