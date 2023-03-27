Canadiens vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Montreal Canadiens (29-38-6) will aim to halt a three-game road losing streak when they play the Buffalo Sabres (35-31-6) on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, MSG-B, and RDS.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, MSG-B, and RDS
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-215)
|Canadiens (+185)
|7
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have won 25 of the 67 games, or 37.3%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Montreal is 14-26 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.
- The Canadiens have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Montreal has combined with its opponent to score over 7 goals in 35 of 73 games this season.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Rankings
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|257 (3rd)
|Goals
|207 (25th)
|265 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|268 (29th)
|58 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (26th)
|55 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|66 (30th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Montreal has gone over the total in seven of its past 10 games.
- The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total of 7.
- During their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 2.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.7 goals.
- The Canadiens have scored 207 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 25th in the league.
- The Canadiens have conceded 3.7 goals per game, 268 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.
- Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -61.
