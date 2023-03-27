The Montreal Canadiens (29-38-6), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Buffalo Sabres (35-31-6) at KeyBank Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, MSG-B, and RDS.

In the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 3-5-2 while putting up 38 total goals (six power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). They have allowed 41 goals.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Sabres 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-180)

Sabres (-180) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Sabres (-1.9)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a record of 29-38-6 this season and are 9-6-15 in overtime matchups.

Montreal has earned 28 points (12-6-4) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

In 12 games this season when the Canadiens finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-10-1).

Montreal has earned nine points (4-15-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Canadiens have earned 52 points in their 37 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 23 games has a record of 11-12-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 11-8-0 (22 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 53 games, going 18-29-6 to record 42 points.

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 3rd 3.57 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 29th 3.68 Goals Allowed 3.67 28th 11th 32.2 Shots 27.4 30th 25th 33 Shots Allowed 33.7 28th 6th 24.3% Power Play % 17.3% 28th 30th 72.9% Penalty Kill % 72.7% 31st

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, MSG-B, and RDS

TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, MSG-B, and RDS

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

