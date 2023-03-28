The Boston Bruins (57-11-5) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they face the Nashville Predators (36-28-8) at home on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on .

The Bruins' offense has totaled 35 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 20 goals. They have registered 37 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (16.2%). They are 8-2-0 in those contests.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we project to capture the win in Tuesday's game.

Bruins vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Predators 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-330)

Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-3.5)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have finished 8-5-13 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 57-11-5.

Boston is 14-5-2 (30 points) in its 21 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Bruins scored just one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

Boston has scored two goals in eight games this season (3-3-2 record, eight points).

The Bruins have scored three or more goals in 60 games (53-4-3, 109 points).

In the 34 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 61 points after finishing 29-2-3.

When it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 32-8-5 (69 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 27 games, going 24-3-0 to record 48 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 2nd 3.73 Goals Scored 2.76 28th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 2.97 12th 9th 32.8 Shots 29.8 23rd 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 12th 22% Power Play % 18.1% 26th 1st 85.9% Penalty Kill % 81% 11th

Bruins vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

