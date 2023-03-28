The Philadelphia Flyers (28-32-12) -- who've won three straight -- host the Montreal Canadiens (30-38-6) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Canadiens-Flyers matchup on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, TSN2, and RDS.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, TSN2, and RDS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Canadiens vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/24/2023 Flyers Canadiens 5-2 MON
11/19/2022 Canadiens Flyers 5-4 (F/SO) MON

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens' total of 271 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 29th in the league.
  • The Canadiens have 210 goals this season (2.8 per game), 24th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 74 23 38 61 45 38 47.3%
Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%
Mike Hoffman 60 13 19 32 37 18 60%

Flyers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Flyers are conceding 235 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
  • The Flyers' 193 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Flyers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Flyers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Travis Konecny 52 27 27 54 23 28 48.1%
Kevin Hayes 71 17 34 51 31 35 50.6%
Scott Laughton 68 18 23 41 38 33 46.9%
Owen Tippett 67 21 19 40 21 36 62.1%
Anthony DeAngelo 65 10 29 39 57 22 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.