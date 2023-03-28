Canadiens vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Philadelphia Flyers (28-32-12) host the Montreal Canadiens (30-38-6) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, TSN2, and RDS. The Flyers have won three games in a row.
Canadiens vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, TSN2, and RDS
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flyers (-165)
|Canadiens (+140)
|6.5
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been listed as an underdog 68 times this season, and won 26, or 38.2%, of those games.
- Montreal has a record of 21-38, a 35.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
- Montreal has played 36 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Canadiens vs. Flyers Rankings
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|193 (30th)
|Goals
|210 (24th)
|235 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|271 (29th)
|31 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (26th)
|53 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|67 (29th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Six of Montreal's last 10 games have hit the over.
- The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's over/under of 6.5.
- Over their last 10 games, Canadiens' game goal totals average 7.7 goals, 2.9 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Canadiens have scored 210 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 24th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 271 total goals conceded (3.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- They have a -61 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.
