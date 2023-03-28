At Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the Boston Celtics (52-23) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET. The game airs on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Wizards matchup.

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS

NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Celtics vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Celtics average 118.1 points per game (third in the league) while giving up 111.7 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +478 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Wizards have a -73 scoring differential, putting up 112.9 points per game (23rd in league) and giving up 113.8 (16th in NBA).

These two teams rack up 231 points per game between them, eight more than this game's total.

These teams surrender 225.5 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston has compiled a 40-32-3 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has covered 34 times in 75 chances against the spread this season.

Celtics and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +330 +155 - Wizards +100000 +90000 -

