The Boston Celtics (52-23) are heavily favored (-11.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS

NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Celtics vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Wizards 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 11.5)

Wizards (+ 11.5) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



The Celtics' .520 ATS win percentage (39-33-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .440 mark (33-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Boston covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (never covered this season).

Boston's games have gone over the total 52% of the time this season (39 out of 75), which is more often than Washington's games have (36 out of 75).

The Celtics have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (50-20) this season while the Wizards have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-32).

Celtics Performance Insights

When it comes to points, Boston is dominating on both offense and defense, as it ranks third-best in the league in points scored (118.1 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.7 per contest).

The Celtics are delivering 26.5 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Boston is attempting 46.3 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52.3% of the shots it has attempted (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.3 threes per contest, which are 47.7% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

