Jayson Tatum plus his Boston Celtics teammates face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Tatum, in his last game (March 24 win against the Pacers) put up 34 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Tatum, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 30.1 28.9 Rebounds 8.5 8.9 9.6 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.3 PRA 41.5 43.7 42.8 PR 37.5 39 38.5 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.9



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 22.2% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 18.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Tatum's Celtics average 102 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.8 points per game, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 42.7 rebounds per contest, the Wizards are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are ranked seventh in the NBA, conceding 24.5 per game.

The Wizards are the eighth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 27 23 4 3 5 0 1

