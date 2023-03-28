Malcolm Brogdon could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

In his most recent appearance, a 137-93 win over the Spurs, Brogdon tallied 20 points and nine assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brogdon's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.6 14.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.2 Assists 2.5 3.7 3.4 PRA 18.5 22.5 21.9 PR 15.5 18.8 18.5 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.5



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 9.9% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Brogdon's Celtics average 102.0 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.0 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.8 points per game, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Wizards are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have conceded 24.5 per game, seventh in the NBA.

The Wizards are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 23 17 6 4 3 0 0 10/30/2022 23 23 2 4 3 0 0

