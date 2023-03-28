The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 137-93 win over the Spurs (his most recent game) Smart produced 13 points, four assists and two blocks.

We're going to break down Smart's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.4 11.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 1.9 Assists 5.5 6.4 4.5 PRA 18.5 21 17.5 PR 13.5 14.6 13 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.7 per contest.

He's put up 5.4 threes per game, or 9.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked 16th in the league, giving up 113.8 points per game.

The Wizards are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have allowed 24.5 per contest, seventh in the NBA.

The Wizards are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 27 14 4 7 2 0 0 10/30/2022 29 7 3 6 1 0 2

