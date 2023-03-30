Al Horford and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be facing off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 130-111 loss versus the Wizards, Horford totaled five points and two blocks.

Now let's break down Horford's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.7 9.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.4 Assists 2.5 3.0 4.3 PRA -- 18.9 20.6 PR 14.5 15.9 16.3 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.6



Al Horford Insights vs. the Bucks

Horford has taken 7.5 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.7% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 5.0 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's Celtics average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.8 points per game, the Bucks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Bucks have allowed 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have given up 23.6 per game, fifth in the league.

The Bucks are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Horford vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2022 30 11 4 1 3 0 0

