A pair of clubs at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Boston Bruins (first in the Eastern Conference at 57-12-5) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (16th in the Eastern Conference at 23-43-7), square off on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360

ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360 Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-450) Blue Jackets (+360) 6.5

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have been favored on the moneyline 63 times this season, and have gone 50-13 in those games.

Boston has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

In 31 of 74 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 273 (2nd) Goals 197 (29th) 156 (1st) Goals Allowed 290 (31st) 55 (11th) Power Play Goals 37 (26th) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 52 (22nd)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Boston went over five times.

The Bruins have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.6 lower than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 273 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest unit in NHL action, giving up 156 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+117) paces the league this season .

