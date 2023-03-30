How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Florida Panthers will visit the Montreal Canadiens (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
See the Panthers-Canadiens matchup on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
Canadiens vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/16/2023
|Panthers
|Canadiens
|9-5 FLA
|1/19/2023
|Canadiens
|Panthers
|6-2 FLA
|12/29/2022
|Panthers
|Canadiens
|7-2 FLA
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens allow 3.6 goals per game (274 in total), 29th in the league.
- With 212 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 40 goals (4.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 37 goals during that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|75
|23
|38
|61
|45
|39
|47.4%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
|Mike Hoffman
|61
|13
|19
|32
|37
|18
|60%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers rank 23rd in goals against, giving up 257 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
- The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (258 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|72
|35
|62
|97
|58
|34
|46.4%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|61
|20
|47
|67
|34
|55
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|74
|36
|30
|66
|50
|32
|47.4%
|Brandon Montour
|73
|14
|49
|63
|45
|30
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|75
|28
|29
|57
|32
|33
|48.8%
