Coming off a victory last time out, the Florida Panthers will visit the Montreal Canadiens (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

See the Panthers-Canadiens matchup on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Canadiens vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/16/2023 Panthers Canadiens 9-5 FLA
1/19/2023 Canadiens Panthers 6-2 FLA
12/29/2022 Panthers Canadiens 7-2 FLA

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens allow 3.6 goals per game (274 in total), 29th in the league.
  • With 212 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 25th-ranked offense.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 40 goals (4.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 37 goals during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 75 23 38 61 45 39 47.4%
Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%
Mike Hoffman 61 13 19 32 37 18 60%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers rank 23rd in goals against, giving up 257 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (258 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Panthers have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 72 35 62 97 58 34 46.4%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 61 20 47 67 34 55 54.9%
Carter Verhaeghe 74 36 30 66 50 32 47.4%
Brandon Montour 73 14 49 63 45 30 -
Sam Reinhart 75 28 29 57 32 33 48.8%

