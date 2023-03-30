The Boston Celtics (52-24) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Celtics fell in their most recent game 130-111 against the Wizards on Tuesday. The Celtics got a team-high 28 points from Jayson Tatum in the loss.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Robert Williams III C Questionable Knee 8 8.4 1.4
Grant Williams PF Questionable Illness 8.3 4.7 1.7
Payton Pritchard SG Questionable Heel 4.7 1.5 1

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Meyers Leonard: Out (Calf)

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

  • The Celtics score an average of 118 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 112.8 the Bucks give up to opponents.
  • Boston is 41-9 when it scores more than 112.8 points.
  • The Celtics are scoring 120.5 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 2.5 more than their average for the season (118).
  • Boston makes 4.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 15.9 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.8.
  • The Celtics score 115.6 points per 100 possessions (third in league), while allowing 109.1 points per 100 possessions (fourth in NBA).

Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total
Bucks -2 237

