Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 130-111 loss to the Wizards, Tatum tallied 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

In this article, we break down Tatum's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 30.1 29.5 Rebounds 8.5 8.9 9.2 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.3 PRA 42.5 43.7 43 PR 37.5 39 38.7 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.1



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 22.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.3 per contest.

He's taken 9.4 threes per game, or 20.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 12th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 112.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks are 21st in the league, giving up 44.4 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 23.6 assists per game, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2022 36 41 7 5 3 0 3

