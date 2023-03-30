Malcolm Brogdon Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Bucks - March 30
The Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon included, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
Below, we look at Brogdon's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.
Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Bucks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|14.6
|13.4
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.2
|4.3
|Assists
|2.5
|3.7
|3.4
|PRA
|20.5
|22.5
|21.1
|PR
|17.5
|18.8
|17.7
|3PM
|1.5
|2.0
|1.4
Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Bucks
- Brogdon is responsible for attempting 9.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.6 per game.
- Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Brogdon's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 102.1 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.
- Conceding 112.8 points per game, the Bucks are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.
- The Bucks allow 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Bucks are fifth in the league, giving up 23.6 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are seventh in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per contest.
Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Bucks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/14/2023
|39
|26
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|12/25/2022
|17
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
