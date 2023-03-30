The injured list for the Boston Red Sox (3-4) currently includes seven players. The Red Sox next take on the Detroit Tigers (2-5) at Comerica Park on Saturday, April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Joely Rodriguez 15 Day Injury List Oblique - Adalberto Mondesi 60 Day Injury List Knee - Trevor Story 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Garrett Whitlock 15 Day Injury List Hip - James Paxton 15 Day Injury List Hamstring - Wyatt Mills 15 Day Injury List Elbow - Brayan Bello 15 Day Injury List Elbow -

Join FanDuel and get the best new user offer, then build your first lineup and try to win cash prizes!

Red Sox Next Game

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM

4:10 PM Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Red Sox -140 +120 BOS -1.5 8.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Player Performance - April 6

Their last time out on Thursday, the Red Sox moved past the Tigers 6-3, outhitting Detroit 7-6.

Name Position Game Stats Chris Sale SP 5 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 7 K, 3 BB Adam Duvall CF 1-for-3, BB, HR, 3 RBI Rafael Devers 3B 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI Masataka Yoshida LF 2-for-3, BB, 2B Alex Verdugo RF 1-for-4 Christian Arroyo 2B 0-for-3, BB

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.