Thursday's game features the Boston Red Sox (0-0) and the Baltimore Orioles (0-0) matching up at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on March 30.

The Red Sox will look to Corey Kluber against the Orioles and Kyle Gibson.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox were favorites in 80 games last season and won 48 (60%) of those contests.

Last season, Boston won 36 of its 61 games, or 59%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 55.6% chance to win.

Boston was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 735 total runs last season.

The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule