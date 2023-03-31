Celtics vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
The Boston Celtics (53-24), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Utah Jazz (36-40).
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Jazz matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-9.5)
|229
|-475
|+380
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-9.5)
|228.5
|-500
|+375
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-13.5)
|234.5
|-1111
|+700
Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +500 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.3 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 111.8 per contest (sixth in the league).
- The Jazz score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 117.8 (24th in league) for a -43 scoring differential overall.
- These teams rack up 235.5 points per game between them, 6.5 more than this game's point total.
- Opponents of these teams score 229.6 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Boston is 41-33-3 ATS this season.
- Utah is 42-33-1 ATS this season.
Celtics and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+330
|+155
|-
|Jazz
|+100000
|+90000
|-
