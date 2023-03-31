Celtics vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics (53-24) host the Utah Jazz (36-40) after winning three straight home games. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Celtics vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-13.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 41 of Boston's 76 games with a set total.
- So far this season, the Celtics have compiled a 41-36-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Boston has won 50 out of the 71 games, or 70.4%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Boston has won three of its four games when favored by at least -1100 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|118.3
|235.5
|111.8
|229.6
|227.9
|Jazz
|0
|0%
|117.2
|235.5
|117.8
|229.6
|231.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Celtics have gone over the total in six of their past 10 games.
- In home games, Boston owns a better record against the spread (20-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-19-0).
- The 118.3 points per game the Celtics put up are just 0.5 more points than the Jazz give up (117.8).
- Boston is 29-10 against the spread and 36-3 overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|41-36
|3-2
|41-36
|Jazz
|43-33
|0-0
|45-31
Celtics vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Celtics
|Jazz
|118.3
|117.2
|2
|6
|29-10
|37-17
|36-3
|33-21
|111.8
|117.8
|6
|24
|32-19
|27-14
|40-11
|23-18
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.