Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Adam Duvall (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)
- Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 54.7% of his 86 games last season, Duvall had a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 11 games a year ago (out of 86 opportunities, 12.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.2% of his games a year ago (26 of 86), Duvall plated a run. In nine of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He came around to score 28 times in 86 games (32.6%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (11.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.196
|AVG
|.229
|.252
|OBP
|.300
|.350
|SLG
|.451
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|18
|55/9
|K/BB
|46/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|22 (48.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (61.0%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.1%)
|13 (28.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (36.6%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.6%)
|12 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (34.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Orioles surrendered 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Kremer gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 3.23 ERA and a 1.253 WHIP, compiling an 8-7 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.