The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-28-10) will host the Boston Bruins (58-12-5) -- who've won four straight on the road -- on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

The Bruins matchup with the Penguins will air on ESPN+, ABC, and SN1, so tune in to catch the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bruins vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/2/2023 Bruins Penguins 2-1 BOS 11/1/2022 Penguins Bruins 6-5 (F/OT) BOS 11/1/2022 Penguins Bruins 6-5 (F/OT) BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in league play, conceding 157 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins' 275 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Bruins have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 16 goals (1.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 75 53 45 98 100 48 40% Brad Marchand 66 20 43 63 74 35 38.5% Patrice Bergeron 74 27 30 57 20 37 60.5% David Krejci 69 16 40 56 36 17 47.3% Hampus Lindholm 73 10 40 50 58 27 -

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 242 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.

The Penguins have 240 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that time.

