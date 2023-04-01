Bruins vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (58-12-5), winners of four straight road games, visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-28-10) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SN1.
Bruins vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SN1
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-135)
|Penguins (+115)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 79.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (51-13).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Boston has a record of 44-12 (winning 78.6%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- In 31 of 75 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Bruins vs. Penguins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|275 (2nd)
|Goals
|240 (16th)
|157 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|242 (18th)
|56 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (7th)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (19th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bruins with DraftKings.
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Four of Boston's last 10 games hit the over.
- The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.8 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Bruins offense's 275 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.
- The Bruins have given up the fewest goals in NHL play this season with 157 (only 2.1 per game).
- They have a league-pacing goal differential of +118 this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.