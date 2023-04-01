The Boston Bruins (58-12-5), winners of four straight road games, visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-28-10) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SN1.

Bruins vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SN1

ESPN+, ABC, and SN1 Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-135) Penguins (+115) 6.5

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 79.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (51-13).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Boston has a record of 44-12 (winning 78.6%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 57.4%.

In 31 of 75 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Bruins vs. Penguins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 275 (2nd) Goals 240 (16th) 157 (1st) Goals Allowed 242 (18th) 56 (9th) Power Play Goals 57 (7th) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (19th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Four of Boston's last 10 games hit the over.

The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.8 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Bruins offense's 275 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.

The Bruins have given up the fewest goals in NHL play this season with 157 (only 2.1 per game).

They have a league-pacing goal differential of +118 this season.

