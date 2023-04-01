The Carolina Hurricanes will travel to face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, April 1, with the Hurricanes having lost three consecutive games.

Check out the Hurricanes-Canadiens matchup on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/7/2023 Canadiens Hurricanes 4-3 (F/SO) CAR
2/16/2023 Hurricanes Canadiens 6-2 CAR

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens concede 3.7 goals per game (279 in total), 29th in the league.
  • The Canadiens' 214 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 42 goals (4.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 38 goals during that span.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 76 23 38 61 47 39 47.4%
Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Mike Hoffman 62 13 20 33 38 18 60%
Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have given up 192 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Hurricanes' 239 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 26 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 74 27 41 68 59 41 45.1%
Sebastian Aho 67 33 31 64 57 55 51.6%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Brent Burns 74 14 40 54 47 48 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 67 12 26 38 50 29 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.