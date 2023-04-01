Canadiens vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-9) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Montreal Canadiens (30-40-6) on the road on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO.
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-265)
|Canadiens (+225)
|6.5
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have won 26 of the 70 games, or 37.1%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Montreal is 7-15 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +225 or more on the moneyline.
- The Canadiens have a 30.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Montreal has played 37 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|239 (18th)
|Goals
|214 (26th)
|192 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|279 (29th)
|47 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (26th)
|38 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|68 (29th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Five of Montreal's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, Canadiens' games average 10.5 goals, 2.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canadiens' 214 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 279 total goals allowed (3.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -65.
