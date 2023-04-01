The Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-9) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Montreal Canadiens (30-40-6) on the road on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-265) Canadiens (+225) 6.5

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have won 26 of the 70 games, or 37.1%, in which they've been an underdog.

Montreal is 7-15 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +225 or more on the moneyline.

The Canadiens have a 30.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montreal has played 37 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 239 (18th) Goals 214 (26th) 192 (2nd) Goals Allowed 279 (29th) 47 (19th) Power Play Goals 38 (26th) 38 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 68 (29th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Five of Montreal's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6.5 over/under in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, Canadiens' games average 10.5 goals, 2.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Canadiens' 214 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 26th in the league.

The Canadiens' 279 total goals allowed (3.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -65.

