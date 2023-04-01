Christian Arroyo -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Arroyo At The Plate (2022)

Arroyo hit .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

Arroyo got a hit in 63.2% of his 87 games last season, with multiple hits in 21.8% of those contests.

He hit a home run in six of 87 games in 2022 (6.9%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 of 87 games last season (26.4%), Arroyo drove in a run, and eight of those games (9.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.

In 30 of 87 games last year (34.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 40 .312 AVG .261 .356 OBP .298 .471 SLG .359 15 XBH 8 3 HR 3 18 RBI 18 29/9 K/BB 20/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 43 GP 44 31 (72.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%) 11 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (18.2%) 15 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.1%) 3 (7.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.8%) 12 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)