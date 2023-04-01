How to Watch NCAA Tournament Games & Betting Odds - April 1
The Final Four round of the NCAA Tournament on April 1 has two games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between Miami (FL) and UConn. For information on game times, odds, betting insights, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.
Final Four Odds and How to Watch
No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs
- Game Time: 6:09 PM ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- Location: Houston, Texas
How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State
- TV: CBS
Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State Odds
- Favorite: San Diego State (-2.5)
- Total: 131.5
- San Diego State Moneyline: -150
- Florida Atlantic Moneyline: +125
No. 5 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 4 UConn Huskies
- Game Time: 8:49 PM ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- Location: Houston, Texas
How to Watch Miami (FL) vs UConn
- TV: CBS
Miami (FL) vs UConn Odds
