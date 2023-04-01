The Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-9) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Montreal Canadiens (30-40-6) on the road on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO.

The Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 over the past 10 games, scoring 38 total goals (seven power-play goals on 22 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 31.8%). They have allowed 42 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-260)

Hurricanes (-260) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.2)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens (30-40-6 overall) have posted a record of 10-6-16 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Montreal has earned 28 points (12-7-4) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

Across the 12 games this season the Canadiens ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Montreal has nine points (4-17-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Canadiens have scored at least three goals in 38 games, earning 54 points from those contests.

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 24 games and registered 22 points with a record of 11-13-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 12-9-0 (24 points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 54 games. The Canadiens went 18-30-6 in those matchups (42 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 16th 3.23 Goals Scored 2.82 26th 2nd 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.67 28th 3rd 34.7 Shots 27.5 30th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 20th 20.4% Power Play % 17.4% 28th 2nd 83.6% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 30th

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

