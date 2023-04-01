Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)
- Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 29th, his on-base percentage ranked 33rd, and he was 57th in the league in slugging.
- Turner picked up a hit in 64.4% of his games last season (85 of 132), with at least two hits in 34 of those games (25.8%).
- Including the 132 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 11 of them (8.3%), leaving the yard in 2.4% of his trips to home plate.
- Turner picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games last year (48 of 132), with two or more RBIs in 20 of those contests (15.2%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
- He scored a run in 51 of 132 games last year (38.6%), including 10 multi-run games (7.6%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.296
|AVG
|.260
|.360
|OBP
|.343
|.504
|SLG
|.376
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|2
|44
|RBI
|37
|46/21
|K/BB
|43/30
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|48 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (56.1%)
|17 (25.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (25.8%)
|29 (43.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (33.3%)
|10 (15.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.5%)
|26 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
- Kremer will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he started and went six innings.
- Last season he finished with an 8-7 record, a 3.23 ERA and a 1.253 WHIP over his 22 games.
