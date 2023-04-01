After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)

Devers had 164 hits and a .370 OBP.

Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 18th and he was ninth in slugging.

Devers got a hit in 74.5% of his 141 games last year, with more than one hit in 31.2% of them.

He homered in 25 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.7%), going deep in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Devers drove in a run in 52 games last season out 141 (36.9%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

He scored a run in 64 of 141 games last year (45.4%), including 17 multi-run games (12.1%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 75 .323 AVG .272 .399 OBP .344 .543 SLG .502 33 XBH 37 11 HR 16 42 RBI 46 41/29 K/BB 73/32 3 SB 0 Home Away 66 GP 75 48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (76.0%) 23 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%) 28 (42.4%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (48.0%) 9 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (21.3%) 24 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)