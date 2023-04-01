The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will play on Saturday at Fenway Park, at 4:10 PM ET. Dean Kremer will start for Baltimore, trying to shut down Rafael Devers and company.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox averaged 1.0 home run per game to rank 20th in baseball with 155 total home runs last season.

Last year the Red Sox's .409 slugging percentage was ninth-best in the majors.

Boston finished 24-8 in the 32 games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Baltimore ranked 20th in the majors with 674 total runs scored last season.

Last year the Red Sox's .321 on-base percentage was sixth-best in baseball.

Boston had an 8.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 19th in the majors.

Boston had the 25th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors last season.

Red Sox pitchers had a 1.353 WHIP last season, 25th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, July 17, the 34-year-old southpaw started and went two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Orioles L 10-9 Home Corey Kluber Kyle Gibson 4/1/2023 Orioles - Home Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/2/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 4/3/2023 Pirates - Home Kutter Crawford - 4/4/2023 Pirates - Home Nick Pivetta - 4/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corey Kluber - 4/6/2023 Tigers - Away Chris Sale Spencer Turnbull

