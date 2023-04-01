Rafael Devers will lead the way for the Boston Red Sox (0-1) on Saturday, April 1, when they square off against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles (1-0) in an early-season matchup at Fenway Park at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Orioles (+125). A 9.5-run over/under is listed in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Dean Kremer - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (-155) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Justin Turner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox entered a game as favorites 80 times last season and won 48, or 60%, of those games.

Last season, the Red Sox won 17 of their 26 games, or 65.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Red Sox hit 86 homers at home last season (1.1 per game).

Boston averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .442 in home contests.

The Orioles were underdogs in 132 games last season and came away with the win 64 times (48.5%) in those contests.

Last season, the Orioles came away with a win 39 times in 83 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Baltimore hit 92 homers on the road last season (1.1 per game).

The Orioles slugged .399 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+120) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Christian Arroyo 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Red Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 19th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.