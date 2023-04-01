Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 0-for-2 with two RBI last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2 with two RBI) against the Orioles.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)
- Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Casas got a hit in 12 of 27 games last year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He homered in five of 27 games in 2022 (18.5%), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas drove in a run in seven of 27 games last season (25.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (14.8%).
- He crossed home plate safely in eight of 27 games last year (29.6%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.257
|AVG
|.146
|.409
|OBP
|.314
|.457
|SLG
|.366
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|6
|7/9
|K/BB
|16/10
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Kremer starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In 22 games last season he put together an 8-7 record and had a 3.23 ERA and a 1.253 WHIP.
