Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo -- 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Orioles.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate (2022)
- Verdugo slugged .405 while batting .280.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 28th, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 83rd in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo had a hit in 106 of 152 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 49 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 7.2% of his games in 2022 (11 of 152), including 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo drove in a run in 34.9% of his 152 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of them (13). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He touched home plate in 37.5% of his games last year (57 of 152), with more than one run on 14 occasions (9.2%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.262
|AVG
|.297
|.310
|OBP
|.348
|.383
|SLG
|.426
|24
|XBH
|27
|5
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|42
|43/20
|K/BB
|43/24
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|76
|48 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|58 (76.3%)
|23 (30.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|26 (34.2%)
|29 (38.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (36.8%)
|5 (6.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.9%)
|22 (28.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (40.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
- Irvin makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 29-year-old southpaw, started and went six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- His 4.03 ERA ranked 36th, 1.160 WHIP ranked 26th, and 6.4 K/9 ranked 43rd among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
