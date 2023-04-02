The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)

Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Wong had a hit in nine of 27 games (33.3%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.

He hit a long ball once out of 27 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In five of 27 games last season (18.5%), Wong drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He crossed home in seven of 27 games a year ago (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 9 GP 11 .217 AVG .160 .367 OBP .160 .435 SLG .200 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 6 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 11/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)