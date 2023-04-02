On Sunday, April 2 at 1:35 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (1-1) host the Baltimore Orioles (1-1) in an early-season matchup at Fenway Park. Tanner Houck will get the call for the Red Sox, while Cole Irvin will take the mound for the Orioles.

The Orioles are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Red Sox (-150). The over/under for the contest is listed at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Irvin - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Verdugo hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox were favorites in 80 games last season and won 48 (60%) of those contests.

Last season, the Red Sox won 18 of their 30 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (86 total at home).

Boston had a .442 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Orioles won in 64, or 48.5%, of the 132 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Orioles came away with a win 39 times in 83 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Baltimore averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing away from home last season (92 total in road outings).

The Orioles slugged .399 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+120) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+220) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Red Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 19th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.