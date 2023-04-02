After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Cole Irvin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate (2022)

Refsnyder hit .307 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Refsnyder got a hit in 56.1% of his 57 games last season, with more than one hit in 17.5% of those contests.

He homered in 10.5% of his games last year (six of 57), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Refsnyder drove in a run in 28.1% of his 57 games last season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 33.3% of his 57 games last season, he scored a run (19 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.5%).

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 29 .370 AVG .236 .404 OBP .364 .556 SLG .417 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 12 RBI 9 20/4 K/BB 26/11 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 32 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

