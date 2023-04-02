On Sunday, Triston Casas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)

  • Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Last season, Casas had at least one hit in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including two or more hits twice.
  • He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 27 opportunities, 18.5%), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 25.9% of his games a season ago (seven of 27), Casas plated a run. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • He scored in eight of 27 games last year (29.6%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 14
.257 AVG .146
.409 OBP .314
.457 SLG .366
3 XBH 3
2 HR 3
6 RBI 6
7/9 K/BB 16/10
1 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Irvin makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • The 29-year-old lefty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • He ranked 36th in ERA (4.03), 26th in WHIP (1.160), and 43rd in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
