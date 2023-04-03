After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate (2022)

Verdugo slugged .405 while batting .280.

Among the qualified batters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 28th, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 83rd in the league in slugging.

In 69.7% of his 152 games last season, Verdugo picked up a hit. He also had 49 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 7.2% of his games in 2022 (11 of 152), including 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.9% of his games a season ago (53 of 152), Verdugo drove in a run. In 13 of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.

He scored a run in 57 of 152 games last season, with multiple runs in 14 of those games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 76 .262 AVG .297 .310 OBP .348 .383 SLG .426 24 XBH 27 5 HR 6 32 RBI 42 43/20 K/BB 43/24 0 SB 1 Home Away 76 GP 76 48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (76.3%) 23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 26 (34.2%) 29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%) 5 (6.6%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.9%) 22 (28.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (40.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)