Christian Arroyo -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate (2022)

  • Arroyo hit .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 63.2% of his 87 games last season, Arroyo had a hit. He also had 19 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 87 opportunities, 6.9%), leaving the ballpark in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Arroyo picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games last season (23 of 87), with two or more RBIs in eight of them (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 30 of 87 games last year (34.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 40
.312 AVG .261
.356 OBP .298
.471 SLG .359
15 XBH 8
3 HR 3
18 RBI 18
29/9 K/BB 20/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
43 GP 44
31 (72.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
11 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (18.2%)
15 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.1%)
3 (7.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.8%)
12 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in the league last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Oviedo starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old righty, started and went four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
  • Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP, putting together a 4-3 record.
