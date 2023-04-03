The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)

Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

In nine of 27 games a season ago, Wong had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.

He homered once out of 27 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In five of 27 games last year (18.5%), Wong picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

In seven of 27 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 9 GP 11 .217 AVG .160 .367 OBP .160 .435 SLG .200 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 6 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 11/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)