Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)
- Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In nine of 27 games a season ago, Wong had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.
- He homered once out of 27 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In five of 27 games last year (18.5%), Wong picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- In seven of 27 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.217
|AVG
|.160
|.367
|OBP
|.160
|.435
|SLG
|.200
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|11/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Oviedo will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Last season he compiled a 4-3 record, a 3.21 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 21 games.
